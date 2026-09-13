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Drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On the night of September 13, drones attacked the Slavyansk Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai. The plant supplies fuel to Russian military forces.

Drones struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai

During the night of September 12–13, drones struck the Slavyansk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by the "Exilenova+" Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

Photos and videos showing the aftermath of the attack have appeared online.

Additionally

The Slavyansk Oil Refinery is one of Russia’s largest independent oil refineries, located in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai. It processes 5.2 million tonnes of feedstock (oil and gas condensate) per year.

The refinery’s main products are gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, and vacuum gas oil. The refinery is involved in supplying fuel to Russian military forces.

The facility has been attacked by drones repeatedly. This occurred in April and May 2024, December 2025, and January and June 2026.

Recall

Russian forces increased the number of their attacks on Ukraine using jet-powered drones. They are faster than comparable UAVs with piston engines, making them more difficult for Ukrainian air-defense units to intercept and destroy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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