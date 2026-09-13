Russian UAVs struck a gas station near the Yahodyn checkpoint

Russian UAVs attacked the area of the international "Yahodyn–Dorohusk" border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Polish border. According to preliminary information, the strike hit a gas station near the Ukrainian-Polish border. The video appeared on local Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

A massive fire broke out after the strike. The footage shows extensive flames and thick smoke. It is also reported that cargo trucks parked near the gas station caught fire.

There is currently no information about fatalities or injuries.

Reminder

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that Ukrainian gas stations would gain access to real-time information about the movement of Russian UAVs in order to warn their employees, as well as visitors, about an approaching threat.