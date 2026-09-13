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"Conversations About What Matters": in Russia, schoolchildren will be shown films about the "special military operation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Russian schoolchildren from the 6th grade onward will watch propaganda films during lessons. The Center for Countering Disinformation called this part of a strategy to militarize children.

"Conversations About What Matters": in Russia, schoolchildren will be shown films about the "special military operation"

The Russian authorities are systematically intensifying war propaganda among children, turning school education into an instrument of total ideological indoctrination and the militarization of the younger generation. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, these films will be shown to students starting in the sixth grade during the propagandistic "Conversations About Important Things" sessions and the course "Spiritual and Moral Culture of Russia."

The minister is convinced that such films will help instill "traditional values" in children and show them "role models"

- the CCD points out.

The center notes that forcing children to watch films promoting war is part of the Kremlin's long-term strategy to militarize children. At the same time, Putin's regime seeks to shape adolescents' distorted perception of reality, in which an aggressive war is the norm, and participation in it is the right path in life.

We remind you

Russia is introducing military training, propaganda, and drone piloting instruction in the temporarily occupied territories.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, children attended a class on "terrorism" and "extremism" on September 1 — the National Resistance Center03.09.26, 03:13 • 15783 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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