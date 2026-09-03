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In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, children attended a class on "terrorism" and "extremism" on September 1 — the National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The occupation administration is holding classes on "terrorism" and "extremism" for schoolchildren. The National Resistance Center reports Russification and the ideological indoctrination of children.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, children attended a class on "terrorism" and "extremism" on September 1 — the National Resistance Center

On the first day of the new school year, the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region had already begun holding lessons for children on "terrorism," "extremism," and rules of conduct in case of danger. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, formally, children are told about safety; however, in the Russian occupation system, these concepts are increasingly being used to combat any manifestations of Ukrainian identity.

Under the guise of "terrorism prevention," children are being taught that Ukrainian symbols, pro-Ukrainian views, communicating in Ukrainian, or disagreement with the occupation authorities may be associated with "extremism" or pose a danger

- the statement reads.

It is pointed out that in this way, from the first days of the school year, Russia is shaping children's distorted perception of the world around them: the occupation authorities present themselves as a "protector," while everything connected with Ukraine and Ukrainian identity is gradually equated with a threat.

"In fact, instead of receiving a normal education, children are being taught to fear their own identity and perceive it as something dangerous. This is another element of the systematic Russification and ideological indoctrination of Ukrainian schoolchildren in the temporarily occupied territories," the CNS states.

We remind you

Russia is turning education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into an instrument for militarizing children. This is stated in an analytical report by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Occupiers use children for military propaganda in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS22.07.26, 03:51 • 16887 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineEducation
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Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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