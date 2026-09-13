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In Indonesia, a vessel carrying 241 passengers that disappeared at sea is being searched for – CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The Virgo Transport 8 lost contact in the Java Sea while en route to South Kalimantan. No casualties have been reported.

In Indonesia, a vessel carrying 241 passengers that disappeared at sea is being searched for – CNN

Indonesian rescuers launched a search operation on Sunday after a passenger ship carrying at least 240 people lost contact in the Java Sea while sailing from East Java to South Kalimantan on the island of Borneo. CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Search and Rescue Office in Banjarmasin, the capital of South Kalimantan province, said it had received a report that the vessel "Virgo Transport 8" lost contact while sailing to the city from Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, in East Java province.

According to preliminary data, the vessel's last known location was in the Java Sea, approximately 148 kilometers (92 miles) from the pier in Banjarmasin. According to the vessel's passenger manifest, there were 241 passengers on board.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Arianto Ardi, head of the Banjarmasin rescue service's operations center, confirmed that contact with the vessel had been lost and said that rescue units had been dispatched to the scene.

Recall

The eruption of Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano on September 6 led to the suspension of operations at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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