Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations into Trump in the event of an election victory — WP

Democrats in the United States are preparing a plan for investigations into Donald Trump and his administration in the event they regain the majority in the House of Representatives after the November midterm elections. Potential topics include the enrichment of the president and his family, the reorganization of the federal government, and the persecution of political opponents. The Washington Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

Democrats in the House of Representatives are eagerly preparing to take advantage of power they do not yet have. Democrats, who have a strong chance of regaining their majority in the November midterm elections—and given that little official business remains in the few days left before the end of the session—have focused their attention on developing an accountability agenda that would target President Donald Trump, his administration, and his family next year, the publication writes.

The publication spoke with 12 Democratic members and staffers who could chair committees if their party returns to power. They plan to examine Trump's business projects, his legal actions, the administration's policies, and the circumstances behind the growth of the president's wealth while in office.

There is so much corruption and fraud that Democrats will need the entire House of Representatives to conduct the investigations properly. We are all saying this, said Representative Robert Garcia.

However, according to the publication, some Democrats who worked on investigations into Trump during his first presidential term are urging their colleagues not to make premature statements about their results. At the same time, the White House rejected the Democrats' plans, and its representatives are preparing a strategy to block possible investigations if the majority in the House of Representatives changes.

Democrats have no plan whatsoever to improve the lives of the American people; they have only plans to obstruct and baselessly attack President Trump's common-sense agenda, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wiles said.

According to the publication, one of the main areas of future investigations could be the growth of Trump's and his family's wealth while he has been president.

Democrats are laying the groundwork for an investigation into how Trump and his family are becoming wealthier while he is in office. Garcia's committee has launched a system to track the Trump family's profits from cryptocurrency and foreign deals, calculating that Trump appropriated $2.25 billion from foreign payments during the first year of his second term, the publication writes.

In addition, according to available information, Representative Jamie Raskin (Democrat of Maryland), who could chair the House Judiciary Committee if Democrats win, has requested additional information about investments by the venture capital firms 1789 Capital and American Ventures, which are linked to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Raskin's investigation will cover companies in which Trump's sons invested and that received government contracts or favorable policies from the administration. Other Democratic targets include Trump's agreement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, which protects his family and businesses from future audits; his social media platform Truth Social, which sells fast access to his posts; and the business dealings of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, the publication writes.

We remind you

According to a financial report, the U.S. president received nearly $800 million from the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency project and $635 million from the sale of memecoins. This became his largest source of income.