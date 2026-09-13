The leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will discuss the possibility of leaving the United Kingdom on Monday, September 14. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the leaders of the aforementioned regions also seek the right to hold independence referendums: Scotland and Wales are considering separate EU membership, while Northern Ireland is considering unification with Ireland.

Additionally

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Scotland's First Minister John Swinney that holding a new independence referendum was impossible.

The issue of Scotland's independence remains one of the key issues in British politics. In the 2014 referendum, 55% of voters supported keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom, while 45% supported independence. After Brexit, the Scottish National Party (SNP) repeatedly called for a new referendum; however, in 2022, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish government could not organise such a vote without the consent of the UK Parliament.

We remind you

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated his support for creating a written constitution for the United Kingdom.