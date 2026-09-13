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Ukraine has a chance to hold the belt of fortress cities and improve its positions, Biletskyi says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the Third Corps, said it was possible to hold the lines in Donetsk region. He also announced improvements to the positions.

Ukraine has a chance to hold the belt of fortress cities and improve its positions, Biletskyi says

Ukraine has the opportunity to hold advantageous defensive lines in the Donetsk sector and improve its positions in certain areas of the front. This was stated by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, during the Yalta European Strategy Conference, reports UNN.

Details

According to Andrii Biletskyi, the front is currently not going through the most difficult period of the war. He believes that Ukrainian forces have sufficient capabilities to hold the defensive lines. He also announced the first results in certain areas of the front.

The Ukrainian front has every chance of holding advantageous defensive lines — the so-called “fortress cities” belt — as well as improving its position in some areas of the Donetsk front. We will soon demonstrate the first results, which will be indisputable

- said Commander Biletskyi.

Recall

The Defense Forces are strengthening their lines and checking the readiness of troops near Transnistria. General Shvediuk inspected the condition of the fortifications and logistics.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Andriy Biletsky
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