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Former U.S. Army Secretary called technology Ukraine’s chance to defeat the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Dan Driscoll said that innovation could give Ukraine an advantage over Russia. He called DELTA superior to U.S. Army technologies.

Former U.S. Army Secretary called technology Ukraine’s chance to defeat the Russian Federation

The conduct of Russia’s war against Ukraine has reached a turning point, and technological superiority will give Ukraine a chance to defeat the Russian Federation. Former U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll said this, UNN reports, citing  CBS News.

Details

According to Driscoll, the conduct of warfare is now going through a pivotal stage: even the world’s most powerful armies cannot keep up with the pace and scale of innovation dictated by the modern battlefield. 

Ukraine will have an incredible opportunity to outpace the Russians, surpass them in innovation, and establish partnerships in such a way as to defeat them

- Driscoll said.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s DELTA system combines information from radars, sensors, and service members’ data, allowing commanders to obtain a more complete picture of the battlefield. According to him, "the platform surpasses any technology currently possessed by the U.S. military."

As a reminder

Canada plans to transfer to Ukraine one-third of all the drones that will be produced in the country, amid a large-scale expansion of Canadian drone manufacturing.

The United States is concerned about transferring Patriot technology to Ukraine because it could potentially fall into Russia’s hands11.08.26, 09:57 • 4589 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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