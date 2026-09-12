Prime Minister Koretskyi: Ukraine is ready for a difficult winter and Russian attacks

This winter will be no less difficult than last year, but Ukraine is ready for it. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this during the YES–2026 meeting, UNN reports.

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Responding to a question from The Economist’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, the head of government said: "there is no other option than to get through this winter with dignity."

We are accelerating work under our resilience plans: protecting energy infrastructure and preparing decentralized solutions to ensure the functioning of critical facilities. The lessons from last winter have been learned—we are significantly better prepared for attacks than we were a year ago. We have Plans A, B and C, including the worst-case scenario - Koretskyi said.

To remind you

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that Ukrainian gas stations will receive access to information about the movement of Russian UAVs in real time, so that they can warn their employees and visitors about an approaching threat.

UNN also reported that Canada will provide Ukraine with 757 million Canadian dollars, or approximately 546 million US dollars, for emergency purchases of natural gas and the creation of strategic fuel reserves ahead of winter.