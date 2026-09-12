$44.5551.76
ukenru
06:06 PM • 4416 views
Russian jet-powered UAVs are making Ukraine’s mobile air defense teams ineffective - The Times
04:35 PM • 13199 views
For the first time in history: a Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroyed a Russian one in combatVideo
02:33 PM • 14500 views
In Germany, one of the suspects in the sabotage at Leipzig Airport was linked to the GRU of the Russian Federation
01:28 PM • 20852 views
The SBU struck an FPV drone production facility and UAV warehouses near TaganrogVideo
01:15 PM • 20604 views
Peskov invited Zelenskyy to Moscow instead of meeting with Putin at the G20 in Miami
01:04 PM • 14670 views
Russia is attacking the railway again; in Lutsk, a drone struck a passenger trainVideo
September 12, 12:18 PM • 17675 views
Zelenskyy spoke of virtually continuous Russian strikes and criticized the world's responsePhoto
September 12, 11:32 AM • 18788 views
Russia attacked "Zaporizhstal" for the third time this month: 4 workers injured
September 12, 10:47 AM • 17446 views
Putin's office responded to Zelenskyy's proposal to meet at the G20 summit in Miami
September 12, 10:38 AM • 14258 views
The Defense Forces struck command posts and storage facilities for Russian attack drones in the occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0m/s
98%
750mm
Popular news
In Tatarstan, a plane with a cadet at the controls crashed directly into a vegetable garden, killing 2 peopleSeptember 12, 09:57 AM • 5858 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 15288 views
“Garbage, shouting, and overflowing bins”: Ukrainians are massively complaining about the behavior of Hasidic Jews in UmanVideoSeptember 12, 12:08 PM • 9188 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 13737 views
Ukraine’s Armed Forces conducted one of the year’s most successful counteroffensive operations near Lyman, according to an OSINT analyst12:45 PM • 7514 views
Publications
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 32648 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 62771 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the worldSeptember 11, 10:06 AM • 64046 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 84611 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 93357 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mohammed bin Salman
Hanno Pevkur
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zhytomyr Oblast
Lutsk
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 13939 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 15476 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 20789 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 29636 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to UkraineSeptember 11, 12:44 PM • 40749 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
The Diplomat
Pantsir missile system
Mi-8

Prime Minister Koretskyi: Ukraine is ready for a difficult winter and Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Serhii Koretskyi said that the winter would be difficult, but Ukraine had prepared resilience plans and three response scenarios.

Prime Minister Koretskyi: Ukraine is ready for a difficult winter and Russian attacks

This winter will be no less difficult than last year, but Ukraine is ready for it. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this during the YES–2026 meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Responding to a question from The Economist’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, the head of government said: "there is no other option than to get through this winter with dignity."

We are accelerating work under our resilience plans: protecting energy infrastructure and preparing decentralized solutions to ensure the functioning of critical facilities. The lessons from last winter have been learned—we are significantly better prepared for attacks than we were a year ago. We have Plans A, B and C, including the worst-case scenario

- Koretskyi said.

To remind you

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that Ukrainian gas stations will receive access to information about the movement of Russian UAVs in real time, so that they can warn their employees and visitors about an approaching threat.

UNN also reported that Canada will provide Ukraine with 757 million Canadian dollars, or approximately 546 million US dollars, for emergency purchases of natural gas and the creation of strategic fuel reserves ahead of winter.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
The Economist
Canada
Ukraine