On September 13, the world observes Programmer's Day, World Sepsis Day, International Chocolate Day, and Roald Dahl Day, while Mexico honors the heroic deed of its young defenders of the homeland on Children's Heroes Day, UNN writes.

Programmer's Day

An international professional holiday for developers, software engineers, and IT specialists, observed on the 256th day of the year. The number 256 (2⁸) was chosen because it is the maximum number of values that can be expressed using a single eight-bit byte, as well as the greatest power of two that does not exceed the number of days in a year.

In non-leap years, the holiday falls on September 13 (and on September 12 in leap years) and is dedicated to the digitalization of society, the development of algorithms, and the advancement of software technologies that drive modern progress.

World Sepsis Day

A global medical and social initiative founded in 2012 by the Global Sepsis Alliance. The event aims to raise awareness among doctors and civilians about sepsis—a life-threatening condition caused by a life-threatening immune response to an infection that leads to damage to the body's own tissues and organs.

The observance emphasizes the importance of hygiene, preventive vaccination, and early diagnosis of toxic conditions, as millions of people worldwide die from sepsis every year.

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International Chocolate Day

An unofficial celebration of the confectionery arts established in honor of the birthday of American entrepreneur and philanthropist Milton Hershey (1857–1945), founder of the Hershey's company, who popularized milk chocolate on a mass scale and made it widely accessible.

The date is dedicated to the history of cocoa bean processing, Aztec and Maya cultures, as well as the development of the modern confectionery industry and the aesthetics of consuming chocolate products.

Roald Dahl Day

An international day of remembrance for the prominent Welsh writer, screenwriter, and military pilot Roald Dahl (1916–1990), who was born on September 13.

The author of the world-famous works "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Matilda," "The Witches," and "The BFG" left an enormous legacy in children's literature, and his day is marked by educational readings, literary quizzes, and charitable events around the world.

Positive Thinking Day

An unofficial observance established in 2003 by an American entrepreneur to promote positive psychology, emotional resilience, and optimism.

Studies confirm that maintaining a constructive mindset lowers cortisol levels, improves cardiovascular function, and helps people cope with stressful situations.

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Children's Heroes Day in Mexico (Día de los Niños Héroes)

An official public holiday commemorating six young cadets of a military academy who died on September 13, 1847, during the Battle of Chapultepec against American forces in the course of the Mexican–American War.

Particular tribute is paid to cadet Juan Escutia, who, according to tradition, wrapped himself in the Mexican flag and jumped from the castle wall so that the flag would not fall into enemy hands. Ceremonies are accompanied by a salute in Mexico City and the laying of flowers at the memorial in Chapultepec Park, attended by the country's president.

Uncle Sam Day in the United States (Uncle Sam Day).

An official patriotic observance established by a resolution of the U.S. Congress in 1989. The event commemorates the birthday of Samuel Wilson (1766–1854), a butcher from the city of Troy who, during the War of 1812, supplied barrels of beef to the American army marked "U.S." (United States).

The soldiers jokingly interpreted this as "Uncle Sam," which later created the personified national symbol of the United States.

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The Commemoration of the Renewal of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ in Jerusalem

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the Dedication of the Church of the Resurrection of Christ in Jerusalem. The feast was established in memory of the solemn consecration in 335, during the reign of Emperor Constantine the Great and his mother, Saint Helena, of the magnificent church complex built on the site of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

On this day, they also commemorate Hieromartyr Cornelius the Centurion - a Roman centurion from Caesarea Maritima who, according to the Acts of the Apostles, became the first Gentile baptized by the Apostle Peter, and later became a bishop and received the martyr's crown for his faith.

According to the old calendar, believers celebrate the Placing of the Precious Sash of the Most Holy Theotokos - a church feast commemorating the transfer to Constantinople at the end of the 4th century of the holy relic, traditionally said to have been woven by the Virgin Mary Herself from camel hair.

On this day, they also honor the memory of Hieromartyr Cyprian, Bishop of Carthage - a prominent theologian, Father of the Church, and 3rd-century theologian who made a fundamental contribution to the development of canon law and was executed by beheading during the persecutions under Emperor Valerian in 258.

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