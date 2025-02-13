ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 6977 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74722 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106217 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101112 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153535 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110274 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89064 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56389 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85646 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144176 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45433 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85646 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134340 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136242 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164482 views
Hughes on US-NATO relations: Trump will not allow anyone to “turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37238 views

Pete Hagseth called on Europe to increase defense spending and modernize NATO's military-industrial base. He emphasized that the United States supports alliances but will not allow itself to be used.

Pentagon Chief Pete Haggett said that NATO must become great again, but Europe must invest more, and in the context of US-Alliance relations, he noted that the US President will not allow anyone to turn "Uncle Sam into Uncle Loch". Hegseth said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

We must make NATO great. This starts with defense spending, but should also include revitalizing the transatlantic defense industrial base, rapidly deploying new technologies with a priority on readiness and lethality, and building a real deterrent 

- Hegseth said.

He noted that U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower was one of the most ardent supporters of NATO, believed in strong relations with Europe, but at the end of his presidency he was concerned that Europe was not taking enough care of its own defense.

"Well, like President Eisenhower, this administration believes in alliances, believes deeply in alliances, but rest assured that President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker," Hagseth added.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte statedthat NATO countries have committed themselves to Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance, but Ukraine was never promised that it would become a NATO member as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

