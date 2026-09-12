Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov is strengthening Ukraine’s international role by demonstrating its ability to counter the Russian threat. This is reported in a CNN article, UNN reports.

Details

Journalists drew attention to Budanov’s post on the social network "X," in which he praised the work of Ukrainian military intelligence in protecting state interests around the world - "from Russia to Africa, in a suit and in camouflage."

CNN also recalled Budanov’s 2023 statement that Ukraine’s goal is to "kill Russians anywhere in the world until Ukraine’s complete victory."

The article also notes that Ukraine is using the experience gained in the war with the Russian Federation to train foreign partners. In particular, it refers to experience in the use of drones and countering Shahed drones.

To remind you

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced a new round of talks as part of peace efforts to end the war, mediated by the United States, which is expected to take place later this month.