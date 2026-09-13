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The occupiers will not manage to restore water supplies in the TOT before winter - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

People in the occupied territories risk being left without water in winter. Under the guise of providing assistance, elderly people are being persuaded to hand over their housing documents.

The occupiers will not manage to restore water supplies in the TOT before winter - CNS

Russia is failing to cope with the water crisis in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The occupation administration is unable to repair the water supply systems in time, putting people at risk of being left without a stable water supply as early as winter. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, while delivering water to people with limited mobility and elderly people, representatives of "volunteer" organizations offer to take them to Russia—allegedly to boarding houses or nursing homes.

They promise to pay for the relocation and other expenses, but instead ask for documents for the house or plot of land, explaining that this is necessary to set up a "volunteer headquarters" there to help others

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that people who are no longer able to provide themselves with water independently also face the risk of losing their own property.

Instead of restoring the water supply, the occupation administration is creating conditions in which even basic assistance can be used to pressure the population

- the CNS emphasizes. 

They add that Russia is not resolving the water crisis in the TOT—it is merely trying to conceal its consequences, while people meanwhile risk facing winter without water and without any guarantee that the occupation authorities will be able to help them at all.

To remind you

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, access to drinking water is increasingly turning into a privilege.

Occupiers in the Kherson region are not repairing infrastructure but are giving advice on how to survive without water and electricity — the National Resistance Center08.08.26, 05:01 • 15322 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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