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"HUR rumble in Kuban": the strike on the "Slavyansk-EKO" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

HUR operators struck a key unit and the tanks of the "Slavyansk-EKO" oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility.

"HUR rumble in Kuban": the strike on the "Slavyansk-EKO" oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai has been confirmed

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the "Slavyansk-EKO" oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. UNN reports this, citing the DIU.

Details

On September 13, 2026, operators of the Active Operations Department and the Unmanned Systems Department of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of a joint deepstrike operation with the country’s Defense Forces, struck another Russian oil refinery — "Slavyansk-EKO" in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban

— the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a post.

It is noted that the operation struck the facility’s key oil-processing unit and tank farm.

Thick smoke and the glow from the massive fire at the Russian oil refinery could be seen dozens of kilometers away

— the DIU added.

Previously

During the night of September 12–13, drones struck the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. The facility produces 5.2 million tonnes of feedstock (oil and gas condensate) per year.

The refinery’s main products are gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, and vacuum gas oil. The facility is involved in supplying fuel to Russian military forces.

The facility has been attacked by drones repeatedly. This occurred in April and May 2024, December 2025, and January and June 2026.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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