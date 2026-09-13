The 2026/27 heating season: when Ukrainians can expect heat in their homes

$44.620.0751.520.12
ukenru
09:36 AM • 5080 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
07:51 AM • 17977 views
A victim of the morning Russian attack has died in Kyiv; 8 people were injuredPhoto
04:54 AM • 51757 views
New details have emerged about NATO aircraft's first shootdown of a drone over Lithuania
04:45 AM • 39248 views
In the United States, a House committee approved a bill on sanctions against Russia with tariffs of up to 500%
04:38 AM • 35451 views
In Russia, one of the main manufacturers of components for explosives completely halted operations after a drone attack – monitors
04:29 AM • 29362 views
"Emmy Awards 2026" names the best series and actors of the year: who took home the top awards
04:17 AM • 22044 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with drones overnight; there were strikes in 2 districts and one person was seriously injured
September 15, 02:39 AM • 20855 views
Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"
September 15, 02:17 AM • 16304 views
French AASM HAMMER bombs, already used by the Air Force, will be integrated into Ukrainian GripensPhoto
September 15, 01:54 AM • 12082 views
The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
4m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 48836 views
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 38768 views
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 50600 views
An Iranian vessel was hit in the Strait of Hormuz; one person was killed - CNN06:15 AM • 14601 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: six people injured in two districts06:30 AM • 26482 views
Publications
UAV "Orlan": characteristics, types, and dangersPhotoSeptember 15, 04:00 AM • 51488 views
Not Just Remote Learning: What Scenarios for Organizing the Educational Process Were Proposed to Schools During Air RaidsSeptember 14, 04:13 PM • 56446 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
September 14, 01:55 PM • 59606 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideoSeptember 14, 10:12 AM • 69390 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
September 14, 10:10 AM • 70793 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Joe Biden
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jean Smart set a historic Emmy record by winning the award for every season of "Hacks"September 15, 01:08 AM • 39376 views
Bloom's 6-year-old daughter chose a tattoo from "Pirates of the Caribbean" without even knowing about her father's rolePhotoSeptember 15, 12:05 AM • 49407 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children were urgently transferred to another school due to a threat to their safetySeptember 14, 11:05 PM • 44191 views
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song respond to rumors of their secret weddingSeptember 14, 10:06 PM • 40734 views
Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has diedSeptember 14, 09:05 PM • 36182 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Film
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

The 2026/27 heating season: when Ukrainians can expect heat in their homes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13037 views

Heating will start after three days with an average temperature of up to +8 °C, by decision of the local authorities. Communities are 79.2% ready.

The 2026/27 heating season: when Ukrainians can expect heat in their homes

With the first nighttime cold spells and frosts, despite the fact that it is still only the beginning of September on the calendar, Ukrainians have many questions about the new heating season. People want to know when to expect heat in a particular city, who decides when heat supply to buildings begins, and whether the condition of the networks will allow hot water to be supplied to radiators.

When Ukrainian homes will be warm and what needs to be known about the new heating season was выяснено by UNN.

What determines the start of heat supply to buildings

It is worth recalling that in Ukraine there is no single day when heating is switched on simultaneously in all cities. The start of the heating season is tied primarily to the temperature, while the final decision is made by local authorities.

Under the current rules approved by Resolution No. 830 of the Cabinet of Ministers, the decision to begin the heating period is made by local self-government bodies, taking into account the weather and the requirements of technical and sanitary standards. Under these standards, the heating period must begin no later than when the average daily temperature does not exceed +8 °C for three consecutive days. It is important to emphasize that this refers specifically to the average daily temperature, not the thermometer reading in the morning or at night.

The +8 °C standard for three consecutive days also does not mean that heating will automatically be switched on in all regions of Ukraine on the fourth day. In different regions, temperatures fall to this level at different times, and heating networks are in different condition. Some social infrastructure facilities, including hospitals, kindergartens, and schools, may be connected separately based on decisions by communities and requests from institution heads.

How decisions on the start of the heating season are made in cities

The mechanism is decentralized: the city, town, or village authorities determine when the heating period begins in their community, after which heat-supply companies start the equipment and connect consumers. After that, heat does not necessarily appear simultaneously in all buildings in the city. The heat-transfer medium is supplied in stages, while the actual time when heat reaches a particular apartment depends on the operation of the boiler house, the condition of the networks, and the building’s internal system.

Communities began preparing for the 2026/27 heating season in advance. According to Cabinet of Ministers data, as of September 7, the readiness of Ukraine’s housing stock to receive the heat-transfer medium stood at 79.2%. This means that more than 114,000 of the nearly 144,000 planned buildings had already been prepared for winter.

Damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks remains a separate factor. Thus, Naftogaz has already reported that since the beginning of 2026, Russian forces have carried out 287 attacks on facilities belonging to its group. Therefore, this season, the start of heating depends primarily on a particular community’s ability to maintain heat supply in the event of accidents or power outages.

What to do if your home is cold after heat is supplied 

If the heating season has already been declared in the community, but the radiators in an apartment remain cold, the first step is to contact the service provider or building manager and document the problem. The address, the time during which heat was absent, and the temperature in the room should be reported. For residential premises in buildings whose design documentation was approved before October 1, 2005, the standard temperature is +18 °C. For newer housing stock, the relevant state building standards apply.

If the heat-supply service is provided improperly or heat is not supplied to the building at all, the law gives consumers the right to demand an inspection and the preparation of a statement of claim. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection explains to Ukrainians that a representative of the service provider or building manager must arrive within the period specified in the contract, but no later than one day after the request. Following the inspection, the representative draws up a statement. If the preparation of the statement is refused, or if a representative of the management company fails to arrive at all, residents may prepare the document themselves, with the signatures of the consumer and other residents.

If a confirmed violation is established, the consumer may demand a recalculation of the service charge. At the same time, it is worth remembering that the cause of the low temperature may lie not only in the work of the heat supplier. The thermometer reading in a room is affected by the condition of the building’s internal system, windows, building insulation, and so on.

When to expect heat in apartments in 2026

As of September 11, it is impossible to name an exact nationwide start date for the 2026/27 season. The decisive factors remain the actual temperature conditions in autumn and the security situation in the country, which affects the technical ability to supply heat to apartments.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center forecast an average monthly temperature of 11–18 °C for September, which is close to the climatic norm. Therefore, there are currently no grounds to expect the mass start of heating in September. Consequently, October traditionally remains the reference point for consumers.

However, heating may be needed earlier in the northern, western, and mountainous areas of the country, while in the southern regions the season may shift to a later date. Therefore, Ukrainians should focus more on the actual temperature and announcements by local authorities than on October 15, a date that people have traditionally regarded as the unconditional start of the heating season.

Reminder

At the end of August 2026, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the status of implementation of the Comprehensive Plans for Regional Resilience and preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season. The National Security and Defense Council obliged the regions to strengthen infrastructure protection, increase backup power supplies by 20%, and create a two-week fuel reserve.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWeather and environment
School
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine