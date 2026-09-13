The 2026/27 heating season: when Ukrainians can expect heat in their homes

With the first nighttime cold spells and frosts, despite the fact that it is still only the beginning of September on the calendar, Ukrainians have many questions about the new heating season. People want to know when to expect heat in a particular city, who decides when heat supply to buildings begins, and whether the condition of the networks will allow hot water to be supplied to radiators.

When Ukrainian homes will be warm and what needs to be known about the new heating season was выяснено by UNN.

What determines the start of heat supply to buildings

It is worth recalling that in Ukraine there is no single day when heating is switched on simultaneously in all cities. The start of the heating season is tied primarily to the temperature, while the final decision is made by local authorities.

Under the current rules approved by Resolution No. 830 of the Cabinet of Ministers, the decision to begin the heating period is made by local self-government bodies, taking into account the weather and the requirements of technical and sanitary standards. Under these standards, the heating period must begin no later than when the average daily temperature does not exceed +8 °C for three consecutive days. It is important to emphasize that this refers specifically to the average daily temperature, not the thermometer reading in the morning or at night.

The +8 °C standard for three consecutive days also does not mean that heating will automatically be switched on in all regions of Ukraine on the fourth day. In different regions, temperatures fall to this level at different times, and heating networks are in different condition. Some social infrastructure facilities, including hospitals, kindergartens, and schools, may be connected separately based on decisions by communities and requests from institution heads.

How decisions on the start of the heating season are made in cities

The mechanism is decentralized: the city, town, or village authorities determine when the heating period begins in their community, after which heat-supply companies start the equipment and connect consumers. After that, heat does not necessarily appear simultaneously in all buildings in the city. The heat-transfer medium is supplied in stages, while the actual time when heat reaches a particular apartment depends on the operation of the boiler house, the condition of the networks, and the building’s internal system.

Communities began preparing for the 2026/27 heating season in advance. According to Cabinet of Ministers data, as of September 7, the readiness of Ukraine’s housing stock to receive the heat-transfer medium stood at 79.2%. This means that more than 114,000 of the nearly 144,000 planned buildings had already been prepared for winter.

Damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks remains a separate factor. Thus, Naftogaz has already reported that since the beginning of 2026, Russian forces have carried out 287 attacks on facilities belonging to its group. Therefore, this season, the start of heating depends primarily on a particular community’s ability to maintain heat supply in the event of accidents or power outages.

What to do if your home is cold after heat is supplied

If the heating season has already been declared in the community, but the radiators in an apartment remain cold, the first step is to contact the service provider or building manager and document the problem. The address, the time during which heat was absent, and the temperature in the room should be reported. For residential premises in buildings whose design documentation was approved before October 1, 2005, the standard temperature is +18 °C. For newer housing stock, the relevant state building standards apply.

If the heat-supply service is provided improperly or heat is not supplied to the building at all, the law gives consumers the right to demand an inspection and the preparation of a statement of claim. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection explains to Ukrainians that a representative of the service provider or building manager must arrive within the period specified in the contract, but no later than one day after the request. Following the inspection, the representative draws up a statement. If the preparation of the statement is refused, or if a representative of the management company fails to arrive at all, residents may prepare the document themselves, with the signatures of the consumer and other residents.

If a confirmed violation is established, the consumer may demand a recalculation of the service charge. At the same time, it is worth remembering that the cause of the low temperature may lie not only in the work of the heat supplier. The thermometer reading in a room is affected by the condition of the building’s internal system, windows, building insulation, and so on.

When to expect heat in apartments in 2026

As of September 11, it is impossible to name an exact nationwide start date for the 2026/27 season. The decisive factors remain the actual temperature conditions in autumn and the security situation in the country, which affects the technical ability to supply heat to apartments.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center forecast an average monthly temperature of 11–18 °C for September, which is close to the climatic norm. Therefore, there are currently no grounds to expect the mass start of heating in September. Consequently, October traditionally remains the reference point for consumers.

However, heating may be needed earlier in the northern, western, and mountainous areas of the country, while in the southern regions the season may shift to a later date. Therefore, Ukrainians should focus more on the actual temperature and announcements by local authorities than on October 15, a date that people have traditionally regarded as the unconditional start of the heating season.

Reminder

At the end of August 2026, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect a decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the status of implementation of the Comprehensive Plans for Regional Resilience and preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season. The National Security and Defense Council obliged the regions to strengthen infrastructure protection, increase backup power supplies by 20%, and create a two-week fuel reserve.