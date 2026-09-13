Russia attacked Ukraine with 453 drones: air defense destroyed 405 UAVs

During the night of September 13, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 453 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera drones, Parody-type decoy drones, as well as S8000 Bandероль drones. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched UAVs from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, occupied Crimea, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down/suppressed 405 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, drones of other types, and four S8000 Bandероль drones.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at seven locations.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have reached 1.506 million military personnel — General Staff