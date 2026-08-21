Water prices in Ukraine are set by local authorities — Shmyhal

Water prices in Ukraine are set by local authorities, and their cost includes the market components of the cost of water supply and wastewater disposal. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during Question Time in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, water prices are set at the local level.

Today, water prices are formed by local authorities. They are market-based and include all the market components of the cost of supplying water and wastewater disposal. Of course, we have included the protection of water pumping stations, water treatment plants, and wastewater treatment plants in our resilience plans. All of this is a comprehensive system and, of course, understanding that the enemy will strike—we are precisely talking about concentrating our focus in this area in order to protect it - Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Let us remind you

An attack targeted critical infrastructure in the capital. Interruptions in hot water supply are possible in the Desnianskyi and parts of the Dniprovskyi districts.