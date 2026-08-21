Another power unit returned to operation ahead of schedule; repair campaign at nuclear power plant continues - Energoatom

Energoatom NNEGC prematurely returned another NPP power unit to operation, the company said on Friday, UNN writes.

The 2026 maintenance campaign at Ukrainian nuclear power plants is continuing. The sixth of the nine power units located in territory controlled by Ukraine has been connected to the grid. Following scheduled preventive maintenance, the unit is ready to operate at maximum capacity during the autumn-winter period - Energoatom reported.

As noted, "thanks to process planning and the coordinated work of nuclear power specialists, it was possible to optimize the maintenance schedule for the unit." "This enabled Energoatom to generate an additional 210 million kWh of electricity," the NNEGC said.

"The early connection of the power unit to the grid is the result of the effective work of the maintenance crews and the entire NNEGC team. During martial law, our goal remains unchanged: to have all possible megawatts available so that we can provide the country with electricity during the coldest period of the year," said Energoatom head Pavlo Kovtoniuk.

The company noted that NNEGC helps the state maintain the electricity tariff for households at a level below the market price. In the first seven months of 2026, the company reportedly "paid UAH 141 billion 448 million (including VAT) for the PSO service, which makes it possible to offset the price difference, in particular through Energoatom."

Ukraine’s sole producer of uranium concentrate, "SkhidGZK," is being prepared for a merger with Energoatom - Rada adopted decision