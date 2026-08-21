Another power unit returned to operation ahead of schedule; repair campaign at nuclear power plant continues - Energoatom

$44.610.0952.130.26
ukenru
01:23 PM • 538 views
Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh: "I am probably the first woman building a Ukrainian rocket fuel production plant on NATO territory"
12:56 PM • 3106 views
The HACC arrested Maksym Mykytas with bail set at UAH 30 million
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11028 views
“They treated him with water for two days”: relatives of a man who died in a Bila Tserkva hospital are convinced of medical negligence
08:31 AM • 20159 views
Zelenskyy confirmed hit of oil refinery in Perm and Marinovka airfield, damage to Su-34Video
Exclusive
August 21, 07:28 AM • 21872 views
Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko
August 21, 05:20 AM • 21677 views
Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova; operations have been suspendedPhoto
August 21, 02:02 AM • 20533 views
Italy's largest arms manufacturer is creating a "drone laboratory" in Ukraine — media
August 21, 12:21 AM • 34625 views
Emergency repair work has been completed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District following the enemy attackPhoto
August 20, 06:57 PM • 40538 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
August 20, 06:39 PM • 34683 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+32°
1m/s
34%
745mm
Popular news
Russian strikes on ports could cost Ukraine up to 2% of GDP — BloombergAugust 21, 03:33 AM • 15508 views
Due to Russian attacks, four regions are partially without power, while consumption is increasing because of the heat07:52 AM • 14276 views
Nolan's "Odyssey" overtaken "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become highest-grossing R-rated film08:59 AM • 13921 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-202709:44 AM • 17968 views
Defense Forces struck Lukoil’s oil refinery in Perm more than 1,500 km away - General Staff09:51 AM • 5240 views
Publications
“They treated him with water for two days”: relatives of a man who died in a Bila Tserkva hospital are convinced of medical negligence
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11030 views
Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-202709:44 AM • 18249 views
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 119824 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 135365 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 114892 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Mudra
Denys Shmyhal
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kharkiv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's "Odyssey" overtaken "Deadpool & Wolverine" to become highest-grossing R-rated film08:59 AM • 14138 views
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 90605 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 110473 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 143968 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 146522 views
Actual
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Starlink
Heating

Another power unit returned to operation ahead of schedule; repair campaign at nuclear power plant continues - Energoatom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

Energoatom has returned the sixth of the nuclear power plant's nine units to operation ahead of schedule. This is expected to add 210 million kWh of electricity and strengthen preparations for winter.

Another power unit returned to operation ahead of schedule; repair campaign at nuclear power plant continues - Energoatom

Energoatom NNEGC prematurely returned another NPP power unit to operation, the company said on Friday, UNN writes.

The 2026 maintenance campaign at Ukrainian nuclear power plants is continuing. The sixth of the nine power units located in territory controlled by Ukraine has been connected to the grid. Following scheduled preventive maintenance, the unit is ready to operate at maximum capacity during the autumn-winter period

- Energoatom reported.

As noted, "thanks to process planning and the coordinated work of nuclear power specialists, it was possible to optimize the maintenance schedule for the unit." "This enabled Energoatom to generate an additional 210 million kWh of electricity," the NNEGC said.

"The early connection of the power unit to the grid is the result of the effective work of the maintenance crews and the entire NNEGC team. During martial law, our goal remains unchanged: to have all possible megawatts available so that we can provide the country with electricity during the coldest period of the year," said Energoatom head Pavlo Kovtoniuk.

The company noted that NNEGC helps the state maintain the electricity tariff for households at a level below the market price. In the first seven months of 2026, the company reportedly "paid UAH 141 billion 448 million (including VAT) for the PSO service, which makes it possible to offset the price difference, in particular through Energoatom."

Ukraine’s sole producer of uranium concentrate, "SkhidGZK," is being prepared for a merger with Energoatom - Rada adopted decision19.08.26, 14:00 • 3553 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Tariffs
Energoatom
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine