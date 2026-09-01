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What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

In September, educators’ salaries and student scholarships are increasing, while military personnel are receiving payments under a new system. Gas prices and excise taxes remain unchanged.

What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education

With the beginning of autumn, a number of decisions concerning educators’ salaries, student scholarships, and the organization of education take effect in Ukraine. Some payments to military personnel are also already being calculated under the new system. 

UNN has compiled the main changes that Ukrainians should take into account in September.

Fuel and gas: how prices are changing at the beginning of autumn

Automatic price increases for gasoline, diesel fuel, and autogas due to new excise duties will not take place on September 1, 2026. The current schedule for increasing the excise tax provides for the rates to change once a year. 

In 2026, the excise duty amounts to €300.8 per 1,000 liters of gasoline, €253.8 per 1,000 liters of diesel fuel, and €198 per 1,000 liters of liquefied gas. The next increase is scheduled for January 1, 2027—to €329.9, €291.9, and €223, respectively.

At the same time, retail prices at gas stations may change independently of the tax calendar. At the end of August, the average price of A-95 gasoline in Ukraine was about UAH 80.07 per liter, diesel fuel cost UAH 91.53, and autogas cost UAH 43.07. 

On September 1, some networks had already adjusted their prices: WOG, in particular, increased the price of A-95 gasoline by UAH 1 per liter. These changes are related to market conditions, purchase prices, exchange rates, and logistics, rather than to the introduction of a new excise rate specifically in September.

For household gas consumers, everything also remains unchanged. At Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company, which serves the vast majority of households, the “Fixed” tariff plan is UAH 7.96 per cubic meter including VAT and is valid from May 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027. Therefore, based solely on the change of season, the company does not plan to revise gas prices for its customers.   

Salaries and payments to military personnel: what is new as of September

The government has not introduced a separate general increase in the basic monetary allowance for military personnel specifically from September 1. At the same time, a new system of incentive and combat payments has been in effect since the summer, and military personnel will continue to receive them in the autumn. It applies both to contract soldiers and to mobilized personnel.

In particular, military personnel serving in the rear are entitled to an additional reward of UAH 10,000 per month. For direct participation in combat operations on the line of contact, UAH 100,000 per month is paid proportionally to the time spent performing the tasks. For carrying out tasks up to and including a platoon strongpoint, UAH 170,000 per month is provided; for a company strongpoint, UAH 70,000. 

Payments for assault operations are calculated separately: UAH 20,000 per day for restoring positions deep within one’s own defense and UAH 40,000 per day for an assault on the line of contact or deep within the enemy’s defenses. The total amount of monthly combat payments is capped at UAH 460,000, excluding the basic monetary allowance and certain bonuses.

Education sector: changes for schools and higher education institutions

The most noticeable changes from September 1 concern education. 

The official salaries of teaching and academic teaching staff are increasing by another 20%. The first stage of the increase—by 30%—took place on January 1, so in 2026 the total increase compared with 2025, according to the Ministry of Education and Science, amounts to 50%.

In addition, schools, state vocational, professional pre-higher, and higher education institutions, as well as inclusive resource centers, are switching to a new mechanism for determining official salaries. For school teachers, salaries including allowances and additional payments, according to the Ministry of Education and Science’s calculations, will range from UAH 16,600 to UAH 37,000 before taxes. For teaching and academic teaching staff at higher education institutions, they will range from UAH 17,000 to UAH 53,000. The specific amount depends on the position, length of service, qualifications, workload, academic degree, and other additional payments.

Another change for students is the doubling of academic scholarships. Starting September 1, the standard academic scholarship at vocational education institutions will increase from UAH 1,250 to UAH 2,500, at professional pre-higher education institutions — from UAH 1,510 to UAH 3,020, and at higher education institutions — from UAH 2,000 to UAH 4,000 per month. For specialties with an increased rate, the scholarship at higher education institutions will amount to UAH 5,100. Named government scholarships for university students will increase to UAH 8,000.

Also, starting September 1, 150 academic lyceums will begin piloting a new model of specialized upper secondary education. Students will have a wider choice of profiles, subjects, and courses, while lyceums will introduce individual educational pathways. The full-scale launch of specialized upper secondary education across the country is scheduled for September 1, 2027.

Social payments: who will receive more in September

No general increase in pensions or all state social benefits is planned from September 1, 2026. The main pension indexation this year took place on March 1. However, for some households, the amount of their subsidy changed following an automatic recalculation carried out by the Pension Fund in August.

The recalculation applies to families whose average monthly total income increased or decreased by more than 50%. If income has decreased significantly, the subsidy may increase; if it has increased, the payment may, conversely, become smaller. There is no need to contact the Pension Fund for this recalculation.

In addition, the "Schoolchild's Package" program continues in the new academic year. Families whose child is starting first grade in the 2026/2027 academic year in territory controlled by Ukraine may receive a one-time payment of UAH 5,000 for each first-grader. The funds may be spent on books, stationery, school supplies, children's clothing, and footwear. Applications are accepted until November 1, 2026, via "Diia" or a Pension Fund service center.

What is celebrated on September 1 in Ukraine and around the world01.09.26, 07:00 • 11129 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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