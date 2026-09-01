What is celebrated on September 1 in Ukraine and around the world

September 1 is traditionally associated with the start of the school year, but this date also marks the beginning of the church New Year and several interesting international observances, including World Letter Writing Day and Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, writes UNN.

Knowledge Day

A traditional observance symbolizing the beginning of the new academic year in general education, vocational, and higher education institutions.

World Letter Writing Day

An international initiative founded in 2014 by Richard Simpkin, aimed at reviving and preserving the tradition of handwritten correspondence in the era of digital communications.

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

An unofficial observance created by software developer Chris Roy in memory of his cat. The day's aim is to draw attention to the adoption of homeless animals.

Emma M. Nutt Day

A historical date commemorating the world's first female telephone operator, who began her shift in Boston on September 1, 1878. Before that, only young men worked as operators.

Church New Year

According to the new calendar, the Orthodox and Greek Catholic churches celebrate the Beginning of the Indiction, the church New Year—the start of the new liturgical year. This day also commemorates Venerable Simeon the Stylite and his mother, Martha. In folk tradition, the observance is known as Semena, marking the completion of summer fieldwork and the beginning of the autumn cycle.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate the Martyr Andrew Stratelates and the 2,593 soldier-martyrs who died for the Christian faith at the end of the 3rd century.