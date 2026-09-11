Volkswagen is preparing to spend €16 billion on sweeping cutbacks and the possible closure of plants

$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
04:42 AM • 4864 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details about yesterday's "bomb threat" at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf
04:32 AM • 6008 views
In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRAPhotoVideo
04:23 AM • 6946 views
In Kyiv, 8 people were injured as a result of Russia's nighttime attack; a high-rise building caught firePhoto
03:47 AM • 9478 views
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in Lebanon after Israel blew up Hezbollah tunnelsVideo
03:15 AM • 10576 views
Iran has resumed production of ballistic missiles, which the US called "effectively destroyed"
02:37 AM • 10713 views
Satellite images showed the aftermath of the strike on three carriers of "Kalibr" missiles in NovorossiyskPhoto
01:56 AM • 10774 views
China and the Russian Federation are already using Anthropic's AI for cyberattacks, surveillance, and the development of dangerous technologies
12:39 AM • 11623 views
Oil prices jumped by more than 6% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East
12:29 AM • 10410 views
A fire was reported at the Saratov oil refinery amid a drone attack – ASTRAPhoto
12:17 AM • 11172 views
Russian drones were flying to attack Ukraine, but due to electronic warfare, they ended up in Lithuania, says the army commander
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
1.4m/s
68%
750mm
Popular news
Millions of drones for Ukraine: Canada plans to transfer a third of its production to the Armed Forces of UkraineSeptember 10, 07:49 PM • 6518 views
Ukraine has begun negotiations to connect to the EU's classified satellite systemsSeptember 10, 08:44 PM • 8480 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 11651 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 12119 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhoto12:05 AM • 11015 views
Publications
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 27400 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 41588 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 42502 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 49652 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 62856 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
J. D. Vance
Oleg Krot
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Canada
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative comments02:06 AM • 5444 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhoto12:05 AM • 11188 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 12288 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 11806 views
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 43182 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Film

Volkswagen is preparing to spend €16 billion on sweeping cutbacks and the possible closure of plants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

Volkswagen estimates the restructuring at €16 billion, including cuts of up to 60,000 jobs. The company is also considering the future of four plants in Germany.

Volkswagen is preparing to spend €16 billion on sweeping cutbacks and the possible closure of plants

Volkswagen estimates the cost of the largest restructuring in its history at approximately €16 billion ($18.6 billion), a significant portion of which will go toward cutting tens of thousands of jobs. Reuters reports this, citing a source familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

Europe’s largest automaker plans to cut up to 60,000 jobs worldwide. The related costs alone could reach approximately €10 billion.

Volkswagen may spend another approximately €6 billion on restructuring production in Germany. The gradual winding down of production at plants in Emden and Zwickau is estimated at approximately €1 billion for each, while the costs for Neckarsulm and Hanover are estimated at €2 billion each.

Jaguar Land Rover confirms job cuts to save $2.3 billion05.09.26, 20:29 • 6064 views

The company is considering various options for the future of 4 German plants, whose models will be gradually discontinued over the next decade.

Volkswagen attributes the large-scale restructuring to intensifying competition from Chinese automakers, high tariffs, and excess production capacity. A company representative declined to comment on the €16 billion cost estimate.

Mercedes-Benz threatened to close a plant in Germany and relocate production05.09.26, 22:25 • 23377 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldAuto
Tariffs
Volkswagen
Reuters
Germany