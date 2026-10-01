Manchester City's main sponsor threatened the Premier League with legal action

Etihad Airways is considering legal action against the English Premier League following the publication of the ruling in the case concerning Manchester City's financial violations. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the club's sponsor denies any involvement in improper commercial arrangements. At the same time, the company believes that the information disseminated has damaged its reputation.

The Premier League's public release of the commission's findings after a period of selective leaks and reports created even more damaging consequences for Etihad, despite the airline not being named in the edited published findings. The Premier League never contacted or engaged with Etihad during the process related to the commission's findings - the company said in a statement.

It also notes that the Premier League did not give Etihad an opportunity to present its position. The airline is therefore now considering legal means of protecting its interests and confirms its support for Manchester City.

Recall

The leadership of the English Premier League officially found Manchester City guilty of financial fraud.

Earlier, Manchester City was found guilty on almost all charges of breaching the financial rules of the English Premier League.

"Manchester City" announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as head coach