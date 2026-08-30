Up to half the price of the product: marketplace commissions and logistics costs have surged in Russia

Russian marketplaces have sharply increased commissions and logistics costs for sellers. This is reported by UNN , citing data from Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service and Russian market participants.

In the second quarter of 2026, the overall burden on sellers on the largest online marketplaces exceeded 40% of the value of goods, while at Ozon, under certain operating models, it reached approximately 55%.

Details

According to participants in the e-commerce market, in the second quarter of 2026, commissions and basic logistics costs on Ozon averaged 47.8% of the value of goods. By comparison, a year earlier this figure was estimated at 18.6%.

At Wildberries, the overall burden on sellers increased from 31.9% to 42.7%, while at Yandex Market it reached 40.1%, rising by approximately 15 percentage points year-on-year.

At the same time, for Ozon sellers operating under the FBO model, in which goods are stored and processed in the marketplace’s warehouses, costs, according to market participants’ estimates, may already reach approximately 55% of the value of the goods. For Wildberries, the comparable figure is estimated at approximately 42%.

The situation may deteriorate further after another revision of tariffs. Starting August 28, Ozon increased logistics costs for most FBO and FBS routes and also raised its sales commission for a significant share of product categories.

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According to marketplace analytics services, the changes affected the vast majority of product categories, while rate increases ranged from approximately 5 to 14 percentage points, depending on the segment.

In addition, starting August 30, Ozon reduced the commission discount for local sales under the FBO model from 6 to 3 percentage points. For a number of regions, including Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, and Russia’s Northwest, this discount no longer applies at all.

Wildberries also revised its tariffs over the summer. Following the July changes, the basic commission, according to analysts’ estimates, increased for approximately 90% of the comparable product items. On average, the increase was about 5 percentage points, although under certain operating schemes it was significantly larger.

At the same time, the marketplaces themselves emphasize that the actual burden on each seller varies depending on the product category, operating model, logistics, discounts, and additional services.

In addition to the sales commission, sellers pay for delivery, storage, receipt of goods, returns, acquiring, and other marketplace services.

Sellers’ profitability is falling

Against the backdrop of rising payments to marketplaces, the profitability of Russian sellers is declining sharply.

According to market participants’ estimates, the average profitability of sellers may have fallen over the year from approximately 15% to 5%. Other experts estimate its current level at 5–8% and do not rule out a decline to 3–6% by the end of 2026.

At the same time, the number of active sellers is declining. As of the end of June, approximately 1.1–1.2 million sellers were operating on the three largest Russian marketplaces, 6–14% fewer than a year earlier. The number of new registrations in the first half of the year also fell by approximately one-quarter.

Market participants do not rule out the possibility that, due to further tariff increases, as many as 15–20% of small sellers may leave the marketplaces.

Costs are passed on to buyers

Higher commissions and logistics payments are gradually reflected in product prices as well.

In the second quarter of 2026, consumer prices on Russian marketplaces increased by approximately 1.8% year-on-year, showing noticeable growth for the first time in the past three years.

In some categories, sellers have already raised prices by 5–10%. Market participants forecast that, by the end of the year, price increases for goods on Russia’s largest online marketplaces may amount to 8–15%.

At the same time, the marketplaces themselves are reporting improved financial results. In particular, in the second quarter of 2026, Ozon reported net profit of 10.1 billion rubles, compared with 359 million rubles a year earlier. The company’s revenue increased by 47% to 334.2 billion rubles.

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