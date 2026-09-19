340 drones recorded near British military sites over the course of a year - The Independent

Unknown drones have been spotted near UK military facilities almost every day. This is reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, approximately 340 similar incidents were recorded at or near UK Ministry of Defence facilities in the year to August 2026.

According to experts, the increase in the number of incidents indicates the need to strengthen the protection of military facilities and critical infrastructure amid growing security challenges in Europe. It is also noted that this situation comes amid growing concern about the United Kingdom’s ability to defend itself against external threats.

We remind you

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week. The politicians will discuss Ukraine’s access to American Patriot missiles.