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Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves have "shrunk" by $33.7 billion amid the war with Ukraine - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost about 50 tonnes of gold, and its reserves have fallen to 73.2 million troy ounces. The decline in oil refining, iPhone sales and tourism points to a worsening economy.

Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves have "shrunk" by $33.7 billion amid the war with Ukraine - intelligence
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russian aggression against Ukraine has had a negative impact on the economic life of the aggressor state. Since the beginning of the year, the Russian Federation has lost about 50 tonnes of metal, while the value of the "gold shield" has shrunk by $33.7 billion. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Gold reserves fell to 73.2 million troy ounces. At the same time, average daily oil processing in July fell to 3.6 million barrels. This is approximately one-third below the usual seasonal level - the lowest since 2002.

In addition, only 460,000 iPhones were sold in Russia during the first half of the year (a decline of 60,000 year-on-year).

This is an anti-record since 2022. Russians do not have money for new technologies because of impoverishment and isolation. The latter, incidentally, is also confirmed by the record collapse of the tourism sector. The number of foreign visitors fell by almost 20%, setting the worst five-year result

- the Foreign Intelligence Service noted.

Let us recall

In July 2026, the Russian economy showed a further deterioration in financial activity. The main blow fell on the extractive sector, petroleum-product production, and public administration. But the problem is no longer limited to export commodities - domestic demand and investment are also weakening.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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