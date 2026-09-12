After the AfD's victory in regional elections in Germany, Jewish leader receives death threats - media
Kyiv • UNN
Charlotte Knobloch received threats after the AfD's victory in Saxony-Anhalt. The Munich прокуратура is investigating antisemitism, threats, and property damage.
The President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, received death threats following the victory of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in elections in the eastern federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. This was reported by dpa, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that Munich prosecutors launched an investigation on Friday into threats against 93-year-old Knobloch.
Andreas Frank, the prosecutor's anti-Semitism commissioner, said ... that he had launched an investigation on suspicion of incitement to hatred, threats, and property damage
It is indicated that the threat was clearly linked to the AfD's victory in the elections in Saxony-Anhalt. The community confirmed that Knobloch had been threatened. In particular, the Star of David appeared in the note in question.
We remind you
The far-right Alternative for Germany party achieved a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.
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