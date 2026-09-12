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After the AfD's victory in regional elections in Germany, Jewish leader receives death threats - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Charlotte Knobloch received threats after the AfD's victory in Saxony-Anhalt. The Munich прокуратура is investigating antisemitism, threats, and property damage.

After the AfD's victory in regional elections in Germany, Jewish leader receives death threats - media

The President of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, Charlotte Knobloch, received death threats following the victory of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in elections in the eastern federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. This was reported by dpa, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that Munich prosecutors launched an investigation on Friday into threats against 93-year-old Knobloch.

Andreas Frank, the prosecutor's anti-Semitism commissioner, said ... that he had launched an investigation on suspicion of incitement to hatred, threats, and property damage

- the statement said.

It is indicated that the threat was clearly linked to the AfD's victory in the elections in Saxony-Anhalt. The community confirmed that Knobloch had been threatened. In particular, the Star of David appeared in the note in question.

We remind you

The far-right Alternative for Germany party achieved a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

In Germany, they want to restrict the AfD's access to classified data11.09.26, 14:31 • 3260 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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