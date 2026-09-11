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The U.S. House of Representatives will consider Graham’s sanctions package against Russia next week - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The U.S. House committee scheduled a meeting on the sanctions bill approved by the Senate. It was backed by Lindsey Graham.

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider Graham’s sanctions package against Russia next week - media
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives will begin consideration of a sweeping bill on sanctions against Russia, which was supported by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Reuters reports this, citing legislative aides, according to UNN.

The House Rules Committee scheduled a meeting for Monday afternoon to discuss the initiative, which has already been approved by the Senate.

Zelenskyy expects new sanctions against Russia from Washington06.09.26, 23:59 • 12224 views

In addition

Ukraine’s Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Vladyslav Vlasiuk is optimistic about the prospects for a sweeping bill on sanctions against Russia in the U.S. Congress, despite growing uncertainty over when the House of Representatives will consider it.

The U.S. House of Representatives is hesitant about Graham’s sanctions package against Russia - media31.08.26, 22:52 • 7477 views

Antonina Tumanova

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