The U.S. House of Representatives will consider Graham’s sanctions package against Russia next week - media
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. House committee scheduled a meeting on the sanctions bill approved by the Senate. It was backed by Lindsey Graham.
Next week, the U.S. House of Representatives will begin consideration of a sweeping bill on sanctions against Russia, which was supported by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Reuters reports this, citing legislative aides, according to UNN.
The House Rules Committee scheduled a meeting for Monday afternoon to discuss the initiative, which has already been approved by the Senate.
Zelenskyy expects new sanctions against Russia from Washington06.09.26, 23:59 • 12224 views
In addition
Ukraine’s Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Vladyslav Vlasiuk is optimistic about the prospects for a sweeping bill on sanctions against Russia in the U.S. Congress, despite growing uncertainty over when the House of Representatives will consider it.
The U.S. House of Representatives is hesitant about Graham’s sanctions package against Russia - media31.08.26, 22:52 • 7477 views