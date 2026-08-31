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The U.S. House of Representatives is hesitant about Graham’s sanctions package against Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

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U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is in no hurry to bring a sanctions package to support Ukraine up for consideration. Democrats fear Trump would be granted excessive tariff powers.

The U.S. House of Representatives is hesitant about Graham’s sanctions package against Russia - media

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is in no hurry to advance the sanctions package designed to help Ukraine, which received an overwhelming majority of votes in the Senate earlier this month following talks with the late Senator Lindsey Graham, UNN reports, citing the AP.

Leading Democrats are concerned that the package gives Trump too much authority to impose tariffs that could harm Americans.

"Congress does not need to give the president a green light for new tariff authority to impose these sanctions against Russia today," wrote Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Representative Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee; and Representative Don Beyer, the senior Democrat on the Joint Economic Committee, joined by Senate Democrats, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ron Wyden.

Daniel Balson of the human rights group Razom for Ukraine urged the House to act, saying that the bill is supported by the U.S. president and is the key bill "that has a chance of becoming law."

The United States may pass a “hellish sanctions” law against Russia in September — Senator Blumenthal26.08.26, 20:35 • 5837 views

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