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The United States may pass a “hellish sanctions” law against Russia in September — Senator Blumenthal

Kyiv • UNN

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Senator Richard Blumenthal hopes the bill will be approved by the House of Representatives in September. The document provides for a strike against the shadow fleet.

The United States may pass a “hellish sanctions” law against Russia in September — Senator Blumenthal

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal hopes that in September the U.S. House of Representatives will approve a bill to strengthen sanctions against Russia, UNN reports. 

We will move quickly with this bill, understanding that it is limited in its target category to the main purchasers of Russian oil and gas. It makes exceptions for countries depending on the volume of their purchases, for example, of Russian gas, which will essentially exempt Europe or European allies from any tariffs. But it also deals a heavy blow to the invaders, provides for combating the "shadow fleet," and contains many provisions that have not been discussed publicly as much but are important to this bill. Therefore, I hope that this bill will be passed, and I very much hope that this will happen in September, because American voters should demand answers from their congressmen and senators: "How did you vote on Ukraine?"

 - Blumenthal said. 

He added that he had met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and urged him to speak with members of the House of Representatives just as he had previously done with senators. 

Recall 

On August 10, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a decision to advance a sweeping package of sanctions against Russia and Iran, just days after the Senate approved it by an overwhelming majority (86 to 11), thereby opening the next stage of Congress’s efforts to suppress Moscow’s war economy and give President Donald Trump additional leverage to pressure Russia into agreeing to negotiations with Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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