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730 days without a barber – “Man Utd” fan has not had a haircut for exactly two years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Frank Ilett has not had a haircut since October 5, 2024, waiting for Man Utd to win five matches in a row. His hair has already had to be braided into dreadlocks.

730 days without a barber – “Man Utd” fan has not had a haircut for exactly two years

Today, October 5, fan of English club "Manchester United" Frank Ilett started a challenge: not to cut his hair until "United" achieve five consecutive victories. Since then, the fan’s hair has grown so much that he has even had to braid it into dreadlocks, reports UNN.

Details

Exactly two years ago today, I decided to start this challenge. To be honest, I didn’t think anything would come of it, but I simply thought it would be a fun way to provide a little humor for other "Manchester United" fans, because we were going through a difficult period at the time. The decision to start the challenge was partly connected with the feeling that we were also being somewhat underestimated. A few months before that, we had won the FA Cup (and five consecutive matches a few months before that), but by that point in the 2024/25 season we had already played 10 matches... 3 wins, 4 draws, and 3 defeats. Unfortunately, since then we have continued to struggle, and this has lasted MUCH longer than I ever expected

- Ilett wrote on Instagram.

He noted that "United" have already played seven matches this season, recording two wins, two draws, and three defeats, adding that he very much hopes the club will manage to turn the season around, return to winning ways, and compete for trophies again.

Contrary to what some people think, I genuinely want those five wins and a new hairstyle to come as soon as possible. I won’t pretend that this hasn’t been an interesting journey... I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have gained thanks to it. I have met incredible people, fulfilled real dreams, and enjoyed this journey. But this was not my plan. I never thought it would interest so many people, never thought it would last this long, and never thought I would become a "social media personality" or a "content creator"

- Ilett added.

Additional information

On this day, October 5, 2024, "United" fan Frank Ilett launched a challenge whose premise was not to cut his hair until the English club achieved five consecutive victories. October 5, 2024 was the last time Ilett had his hair cut.

It should be noted that the Englishman started the challenge when "United" were managed by Erik ten Hag. The day before, "Man United" drew 3–3 with "Porto" in the Europa League, and the day after the challenge began, the team drew 0–0 with "Aston Villa".

Overall, the challenge has already outlasted three "United" managers — ten Hag, Rúben Amorim, and Michael Carrick, who currently manages the "Red Devils".

“Manchester United” will again be led by a former club legend - insider12.01.26, 22:48 • 4413 views

Ilett came closest to visiting the barber in February this year. At that time, "United" first defeated their arch-rivals "Manchester City" 2–0, then beat "Arsenal" 3–2, followed by a victory over "Fulham" by the same score, and then a 2–0 win over "Tottenham". However, in the fifth and decisive match, "United" somehow managed to draw with "West Ham" — 1–1.

In September, Ilett met Rúben Amorim, sharing a photo on Instagram. According to him, Amorim apologized to the fan.

He saw me, pointed at my hair, and said: "Sorry about this." I still love him

 - Ilett wrote.

It should be noted that Ilett’s hair has already grown so much that he eventually had to visit a barber to have dreadlocks made. 

The fan’s story also attracted the attention of "Manchester City" forward Erling Haaland, who himself recently changed his hairstyle.

On social media, people began joking that he had done it because of the "United" fan’s challenge. Ilett himself rejected this theory in the comments under the Instagram post: "Personally, I don’t think it has anything to do with this. If that were the case, he would have cut his hair after the fifth victory, in the match against "United," rather than after the seventh, against "Sunderland."

Haaland replied to the Englishman’s comment: "Get a haircut, man."

Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral meme21.09.26, 19:27 • 9301 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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