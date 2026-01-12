$43.080.09
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 8208 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 10339 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 12482 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 21953 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 16233 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 18154 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 37892 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36789 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30746 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro granted asylum in Hungary: what he is accused of at homeJanuary 12, 11:02 AM • 3666 views
Kyiv switches to emergency power outagesJanuary 12, 11:46 AM • 3348 views
China criticized Trump's interest in GreenlandJanuary 12, 11:59 AM • 4526 views
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense did not support the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBUJanuary 12, 01:10 PM • 4290 views
Rheinmetall concern to transfer Lynx KF41 IFVs to Ukraine: the cost of the vehicles announcedVideoJanuary 12, 01:53 PM • 5772 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:17 PM • 21955 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 30894 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 37893 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 35211 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 39716 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 32540 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 28289 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 34217 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 36395 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 92466 views
“Manchester United” will again be led by a former club legend - insider

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Michael Carrick has accepted the terms of a contract with Manchester United, the agreement will be signed this week. Earlier, the club fired head coach Ruben Amorim.

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will once again lead the "Red Devils". The agreement is planned to be signed this week. This was reported by insider Fabrizio Romano, according to UNN.

Details

Michael Carrick has accepted all terms of Manchester United's contract offer. The deal is almost done and is expected to be signed this week

- Romano wrote, adding his signature “Here we go.”

Addition

As UNN previously reported, English "Manchester United" fired head coach Ruben Amorim. Darren Fletcher temporarily took over the team.

Manchester United sacked Amorim as head coach05.01.26, 17:12 • 3871 view

Michael Carrick played for "MU" from 2006 to 2018. During his time at the club, the Englishman won 16 trophies, including the English Championship, FA Cup, FA Super Cup, Champions League, and Europa League.

After finishing his career, he worked in the structure of "Manchester", and from November to December 2021, he served as interim head coach of the "Red Devils".

From 2022 to 2025, he worked as head coach of English "Middlesbrough".

Recall

Real Madrid, for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, announced the dismissal of Xabi Alonso from the position of head coach after losing the Spanish Super Cup against Catalan "Barcelona". The Royal Club will be led by another former "creamy" footballer - Alvaro Arbeloa.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Real Madrid