Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will once again lead the "Red Devils". The agreement is planned to be signed this week. This was reported by insider Fabrizio Romano, according to UNN.

Michael Carrick has accepted all terms of Manchester United's contract offer. The deal is almost done and is expected to be signed this week - Romano wrote, adding his signature “Here we go.”

As UNN previously reported, English "Manchester United" fired head coach Ruben Amorim. Darren Fletcher temporarily took over the team.

Michael Carrick played for "MU" from 2006 to 2018. During his time at the club, the Englishman won 16 trophies, including the English Championship, FA Cup, FA Super Cup, Champions League, and Europa League.

After finishing his career, he worked in the structure of "Manchester", and from November to December 2021, he served as interim head coach of the "Red Devils".

From 2022 to 2025, he worked as head coach of English "Middlesbrough".

