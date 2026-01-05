Manchester United sacked Amorim as head coach

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 7234 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 15992 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 15338 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 21913 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 31542 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 87984 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 65713 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 90786 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 96820 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 67691 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1m/s
73%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhotoJanuary 5, 09:55 AM • 15929 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 20954 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation12:06 PM • 11206 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about12:22 PM • 11124 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 21734 views
Publications
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 16005 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 21785 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 87988 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 152202 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 169575 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyrylo Budanov
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Kharkiv
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 50049 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 44731 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 42332 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 50518 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 95763 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Gold
The Diplomat

Manchester United sacked Amorim as head coach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

English club Manchester United sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, who had been in charge of the team since November 2024. Darren Fletcher will prepare the team for the next Premier League round.

Manchester United sacked Amorim as head coach

English "Manchester United" has dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim. Darren Fletcher will prepare the team for the next round of the Premier League. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN

"Ruben Amorim has left his position as head coach of Manchester United," the club's statement said. 

The club reminded that Amorim was appointed to this position in November 2024 and led the team to the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May.

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/2522.05.25, 00:00 • 3488 views

"As Manchester United is in sixth place in the Premier League, the club's management reluctantly decided that it was time for a change. This will give the team the best chances for the highest possible place in the Premier League," the statement said. 

The club thanked Amorim for his contribution to the club's development and wished him success in the future.

It is noted that the team will be prepared for the match against Burnley on Wednesday by the Scot Darren Fletcher, who played for Manchester United from 2002 to 2015, and has been working in the club's system since 2021, including as head coach of Manchester United U-18 since July 2025. 

Addition

Ruben Amorim took charge of Manchester United in November 2024. Before that, he headed the Portuguese "Sporting", with which he became the champion of Portugal, and also won domestic cups. 

Then "United" paid "Sporting" an additional 10 million euros in compensation for early dismissal. 

Under Amorim's leadership, "Manchester United" played 63 games, in which they won 21 times, drew 18 times, and also suffered 21 defeats. 

Last season, "Manchester United" reached the Europa League final, but finished in a disappointing 15th place in the championship. 

Rumors about Amorim's dismissal had been circulating since September last year. According to The Guardian, Amorim left after a conflict with the club's management regarding transfer policy, when the coach demanded that his colleagues from the player recruitment department "do their job" after Sunday's draw in Leeds (1:1). 

Amorim believed that "United" was ready to support him in the January transfer window if an opportunity arose to sign an important player, but on Friday he stated: "We have not discussed any changes in the team's squad."

The publication adds that Amorim's relationship with football director Jason Wilcox became strained, and he clearly expressed his frustration after the match against Leeds. 

"I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not the coach of Manchester United. That's clear. I know my name isn't Tuchel, Mourinho or Conte, but I'm the manager," said Amorim. 

Recall 

A fan died at Elland Road stadium before the match between Leeds and Manchester United on January 4. Medics were unable to save the man, despite emergency assistance.

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
UEFA Europa League
The Guardian
Portugal