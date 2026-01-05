Manchester United sacked Amorim as head coach

English "Manchester United" has dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim. Darren Fletcher will prepare the team for the next round of the Premier League. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN.

"Ruben Amorim has left his position as head coach of Manchester United," the club's statement said.

The club reminded that Amorim was appointed to this position in November 2024 and led the team to the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May.

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/25

"As Manchester United is in sixth place in the Premier League, the club's management reluctantly decided that it was time for a change. This will give the team the best chances for the highest possible place in the Premier League," the statement said.

The club thanked Amorim for his contribution to the club's development and wished him success in the future.

It is noted that the team will be prepared for the match against Burnley on Wednesday by the Scot Darren Fletcher, who played for Manchester United from 2002 to 2015, and has been working in the club's system since 2021, including as head coach of Manchester United U-18 since July 2025.

Ruben Amorim took charge of Manchester United in November 2024. Before that, he headed the Portuguese "Sporting", with which he became the champion of Portugal, and also won domestic cups.

Then "United" paid "Sporting" an additional 10 million euros in compensation for early dismissal.

Under Amorim's leadership, "Manchester United" played 63 games, in which they won 21 times, drew 18 times, and also suffered 21 defeats.

Last season, "Manchester United" reached the Europa League final, but finished in a disappointing 15th place in the championship.

Rumors about Amorim's dismissal had been circulating since September last year. According to The Guardian, Amorim left after a conflict with the club's management regarding transfer policy, when the coach demanded that his colleagues from the player recruitment department "do their job" after Sunday's draw in Leeds (1:1).

Amorim believed that "United" was ready to support him in the January transfer window if an opportunity arose to sign an important player, but on Friday he stated: "We have not discussed any changes in the team's squad."

The publication adds that Amorim's relationship with football director Jason Wilcox became strained, and he clearly expressed his frustration after the match against Leeds.

"I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not the coach of Manchester United. That's clear. I know my name isn't Tuchel, Mourinho or Conte, but I'm the manager," said Amorim.

