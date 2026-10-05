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He hit a fan in the face with the ball — “neutral” Russian Medvedev disqualified at tournament in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Daniil Medvedev hit the ball with his racket, and it struck a spectator. The Russian was disqualified in the semifinal of the ATP 500 tournament against Djokovic.

He hit a fan in the face with the ball — “neutral” Russian Medvedev disqualified at tournament in Beijing
Daniil Medvedev. Photo: Associated Press

Russian Daniil Medvedev was disqualified in the semifinal match of the ATP 500 tournament in China against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. After losing his serve, the Russian angrily hit the ball, which struck a spectator in the eye, reports UNN.

Details

The first set, which lasted 1:20, ended in Djokovic’s favor, 7–5. In the second set, Medvedev failed to convert a number of break points, and at 5–3 Djokovic was serving for a place in the final. 

During the second point of the game, Medvedev was unable to reach a ball directed into the corner. He then became irritated, tossed the ball into the air and struck it with his racket, causing the ball to hit the head of a spectator sitting in one of the seats closest to the court. 

The officials then decided to disqualify Medvedev. In the final, Djokovic will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur, who reached the final after Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz refused to continue the match. 

Recall 

Ukraine’s women’s tennis team won silver medals at the Billie Jean King Cup. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Novak Djokovic
China