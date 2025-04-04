Jakub Mensik, the 54th-ranked player in the tournament, defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP 1000 in Miami. This ruined
the Serb's chance to win his 100th title.
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Australian Open due to a hip injury after the first set of his match with Zverev. At a press
conference, the Serb suggested that it could be his last appearance at the tournament.
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his retirement due to injuries. He thanked the fans in 12 languages. His last
tournament was the 2024 Olympics.