Rafael Nadal said goodbye to tennis accompanied by legends at Roland Garros

The fourteen-time winner of the French Open was warmly welcomed by fans at the competition on Sunday. UNN reports with reference to France24.

Details

The "Roland Garros" stadium became the site of an emotional farewell to Rafael Nadal this Sunday. The Spanish professional tennis player, the world's number one, with interruptions, since August 18, 2008, was honored at the tournament on Sunday with an emotional ceremony attended by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The court, where Nadal set an unprecedented record - the Spaniard won 14 French championships - met the legendary athlete with applause and chanting to the rhythm of "Rafa".

Thousands of spectators applauded, cheered and expressed their gratitude to Rafael Nadal as he passed through the door leading to the playing surface where he dominated like no other in the history of tennis.

Reference

Nadal officially ended his career after Spain's defeat in the Davis Cup in November 2024.

During his career, Nadal achieved 14 victories at Roland Garros and won 92 ATP titles. The Spanish tennis player also has 2 Olympic gold medals.

Recall

UNN reported that the Ukrainian women's tennis team reached the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time in history.

Djokovic hints at possible retirement this year