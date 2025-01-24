Djokovic hints at possible retirement this year

It is quite possible that the 37-year-old Serb played his last match of his career at the Australian Open. The former world number one was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury, and made an unexpected announcement at a press conference afterward.

Transmits UNN with reference to DailyMail and CNN.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev (ATP No. 4) reached the final after Novak Djokovic left the court with a left hip injury. The match ended after the first set.

At the next press conference, Djokovic said that he would not refuse to play here again, but “it is possible that this was his last match” at the Australian Open.

I don't know, maybe. There is a chance [I will not return] - Djokovic said.

I want to move on, this is where I have achieved the greatest success in my career. If I feel good and have the motivation, I see no reason why I shouldn't come here. But there is always a possibility, of course... This is the Grand Slam tournament where I played the best, it will always be in my memories and in my heart - He explained.

The Belgrade native also could not confirm to reporters at a press conference whether his coaching relationship with the British Andy Murray would continue.

“I don't know. We are disappointed with what happened now, we haven't talked about the future yet. We just got back from the court. I'll talk to Andy and thank him for being here with me. I'll give him my assessment and we'll see how he feels and then we'll take the next step,” he explained.

Finally, Djokovic admitted that he has been hampered by injuries in recent years. Several factors may be involved. “As long as I feel like I can handle it, I'll be here,” Djokovic said.

