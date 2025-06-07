Djokovic hinted at the end of his career after losing to Sinner at Roland Garros

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who lost to Italian Jannik Sinner, hinted at the termination of performances at Roland Garros - the French Open tennis championship. Djokovic stated this at a press conference, UNN writes with reference to ESPN.

"I mean, this could have been the last match I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a little more emotional even at the end. But if it was a farewell match at Roland Garros for me in my career, it was great in terms of atmosphere and what I got from the crowd. Do I want to play more, yes, I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months, I don't know. I said this could be my last match here, I didn't say it was," Djokovic said.

Djokovic said he is fully motivated to play at Wimbledon and the US Open, but will not make any further plans.

"Obviously, next is Wimbledon, my favorite childhood tournament. I will do my best to prepare. I think my best chances are to win another Grand Slam tournament or faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that," Djokovic added.

The first racket of the world, Italian Jannik Sinner, became the second finalist of Roland Garros 2025. In the semi-final match, he defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic. The other finalist of the competition was Carlos Alcaraz, who passed Lorenzo Musetti in his semi-final match.

14-time winner of the French Open Rafael Nadal received a warm welcome from fans at this competition on Sunday.