Djokovic hinted at the end of his career after losing to Sinner at Roland Garros

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 36273 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 64071 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 93063 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 67900 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 142179 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 99822 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136969 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167005 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121351 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101477 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Tags
Authors
Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

June 7, 01:35 AM • 44881 views

In Cherkasy region, the state is regaining control over illegally alienated forest lands

June 7, 01:55 AM • 19390 views

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 3 dead, 17 injured, including children

June 7, 02:40 AM • 24056 views

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

05:48 AM • 33250 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

06:48 AM • 15343 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

05:00 AM • 36225 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 68206 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 71230 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 115893 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 142126 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 93006 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 110010 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 152863 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 114473 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 154553 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Djokovic hinted at the end of his career after losing to Sinner at Roland Garros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic suggested that his last match at the French Open could be the last of his career. He plans to play at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Djokovic hinted at the end of his career after losing to Sinner at Roland Garros
espn.com

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who lost to Italian Jannik Sinner, hinted at the termination of performances at Roland Garros - the French Open tennis championship. Djokovic stated this at a press conference, UNN writes with reference to ESPN.

Details

"I mean, this could have been the last match I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a little more emotional even at the end. But if it was a farewell match at Roland Garros for me in my career, it was great in terms of atmosphere and what I got from the crowd. Do I want to play more, yes, I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months, I don't know. I said this could be my last match here, I didn't say it was," Djokovic said.

Djokovic said he is fully motivated to play at Wimbledon and the US Open, but will not make any further plans.

"Obviously, next is Wimbledon, my favorite childhood tournament. I will do my best to prepare. I think my best chances are to win another Grand Slam tournament or faster hard court, maybe Australia or something like that," Djokovic added.

Addition

The first racket of the world, Italian Jannik Sinner, became the second finalist of Roland Garros 2025. In the semi-final match, he defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic. The other finalist of the competition was Carlos Alcaraz, who passed Lorenzo Musetti in his semi-final match.

Let us remind

14-time winner of the French Open Rafael Nadal received a warm welcome from fans at this competition on Sunday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Novak Djokovic
