U.S. President Donald Trump once again stated that Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries are the reason for rising gasoline prices in the United States, reports UNN, citing a social media post by the American leader.

What is driving gasoline prices higher now is no longer the Strait of Hormuz, since a record number of barrels is entering the market almost every day, and the word "oil refineries," where Russian plants are exploding due to Ukrainian attacks while ours are being shut down in “blue” states such as California by Democrats