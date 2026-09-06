The Ukrainian side expects that the work of the late Congressman Lindsey Graham, a great friend of Ukraine, will be positively recognized by Washington. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking to the media after a meeting with U.S. President’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Details

According to him, Ukraine expects the United States to impose new sanctions against Russia.

The American side did not raise this issue today; we did not discuss it with them. But the Senate assessed this package quite actively and positively. We expect there to be a vote - Zelenskyy noted.

He added that one of the bill’s co-sponsors, Senator Richard Blumenthal, assured him that the sanctions package had every chance of being put to a vote.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and noted that the dialogue would continue.

Zelenskyy called the Donbas issue key to the war with Russia