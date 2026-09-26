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Apple has been ordered to pay a record $5.7 billion in a case concerning a patent for haptic feedback technology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

A U.S. jury found that the Taptic Engine infringes two Taction patents. Apple will appeal the record $5.7 billion damages award.

Apple has been ordered to pay a record $5.7 billion in a case concerning a patent for haptic feedback technology

A U.S. jury has ruled that Apple must pay California-based company Taction more than $5.7 billion for using patented technology that provides haptic feedback in the iPhone and Apple Watch. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Apple said it would appeal the decision, which is currently the largest award in U.S. history in a case of this type.

On Friday, the jury found that Apple's Taptic Engine, which creates vibrations when pressed, infringes two Taction patents.

Apple's Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction's technology, as confirmed during the trial by Taction's own testing of Apple products

- Apple said.

Taction uses its technology in headphones and gaming headsets. The company filed a lawsuit against Apple in 2021.

Apple does not use Taction's technology, and we will appeal,” the company added in its statement

- the company said in its statement.

Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived the case after a federal judge in San Diego ruled in 2023 that Apple had not infringed the patents.

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Olga Rozgon

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