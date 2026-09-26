Apple has been ordered to pay a record $5.7 billion in a case concerning a patent for haptic feedback technology

A U.S. jury has ruled that Apple must pay California-based company Taction more than $5.7 billion for using patented technology that provides haptic feedback in the iPhone and Apple Watch. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Apple said it would appeal the decision, which is currently the largest award in U.S. history in a case of this type.

On Friday, the jury found that Apple's Taptic Engine, which creates vibrations when pressed, infringes two Taction patents.

Apple's Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction's technology, as confirmed during the trial by Taction's own testing of Apple products

Taction uses its technology in headphones and gaming headsets. The company filed a lawsuit against Apple in 2021.

Apple does not use Taction's technology, and we will appeal,” the company added in its statement