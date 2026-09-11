Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine tomorrow, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 30°C, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, cloudy skies with sunny intervals, moderate and locally heavy rain, and occasional thunderstorms are expected in the western and northern regions, as well as in Vinnytsia and, during the day, most central regions; nighttime temperatures will be 10–15°C, while daytime temperatures will be 15–20°C in the west and north of the country and up to 24°C in the central regions.

In the rest of the country, partly cloudy skies and no precipitation are expected; temperatures will be 13–18°C at night and 25–30°C during the day. Winds will be predominantly northeasterly at 5–10 m/s, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center summarized.

Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°