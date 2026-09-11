$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
11:51 AM • 3500 views
Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO
11:42 AM • 2474 views
Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR
10:53 AM • 5260 views
Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine
10:43 AM • 7088 views
Delays once again: how the next court hearings in the Odrex doctors’ case did (not) take place 
10:38 AM • 6384 views
The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons
09:35 AM • 6712 views
Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.
08:54 AM • 8938 views
Russian strikes on petrol stations in Kyiv: two people killed, others injured
06:56 AM • 15666 views
"Good afternoon from Kyiv": Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has arrived in UkrainePhoto
September 11, 04:42 AM • 29625 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided details about yesterday's "bomb threat" at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf
September 11, 04:32 AM • 24937 views
In Saratov, Ozon's logistics center caught fire after a drone attack – ASTRAPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
40%
754mm
Popular news
Vance received alarming assessments from generals about the war with Iran that contradict Trump's statementsSeptember 11, 02:18 AM • 11667 views
What is celebrated on September 11 in Ukraine and around the world September 11, 04:00 AM • 10234 views
Trump said he had fulfilled "every promise he made," but the media pointed out exaggerationsSeptember 11, 04:50 AM • 15157 views
Russians struck gas stations in two districts of KyivPhotoVideo07:14 AM • 13971 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 7582 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the Bureau10:20 AM • 7368 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 9442 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 42146 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 55761 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 57191 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Warren Buffett
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
New York City
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 27210 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 29986 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 29249 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 26923 views
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 51226 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude
Social network
The Times

Scandalous Polish politician destroyed a monument to Ukrainians — Kyiv's reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

The leader of the "Confederation of the Polish Crown" party, Grzegorz Braun, destroyed a monument to Ukrainians who died in the village of Białystok. Ukraine called on Poland to provide a legal assessment of the incident and restore the grave.

Scandalous Polish politician destroyed a monument to Ukrainians — Kyiv's reaction was swift

Polish police are investigating the destruction of an obelisk in the village of Bialystok, dedicated to the memory of UPA fighters who died in battles with the NKVD in 1946. This is reported by oko.press, according to UNN.

Details

The monument was destroyed by Grzegorz Braun, head of the Confederation of the Polish Crown party. On his page on the social network "X," he published a corresponding video.

This obelisk, which insults the memory of the victims of the Ukrainian genocide against Poles, should be dismantled using professional equipment, which should be delivered here immediately after documenting the crime of justifying Nazism and Banderaism

- he said.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not leave the incident without attention.

Political fringe figures in Poland could think of nothing better than waging war on graves. At a time when a real war is taking place, posing an existential threat to both Ukraine and Poland. This is shameful and immoral behavior that can evoke nothing but shame and condemnation in any normal person

- the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that official Kyiv expects the competent Polish authorities to provide a proper legal assessment of these actions, restore the damaged grave, as well as other Ukrainian sites of remembrance in Poland, and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ukraine consistently advocates the same principle on both sides of the border: Ukrainian sites of remembrance in Poland and Polish sites of remembrance in Ukraine must be protected. No one has the right to turn memory and respect for the dead into a circus show to achieve their political goals

- the statement said.

Additionally

The monument stands in the village of Bialystok, in the Dolhobyczów commune (Hrubieszów County, Lublin Voivodeship), directly at the burial site of Ukrainians. In 2019, a stone engraved with the names of those killed was installed here.

It is also reported that this monument had previously been vandalized.

Recall

In Radom, eight men attacked three Ukrainians, who suffered head and facial injuries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland