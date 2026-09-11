Scandalous Polish politician destroyed a monument to Ukrainians — Kyiv's reaction was swift

Polish police are investigating the destruction of an obelisk in the village of Bialystok, dedicated to the memory of UPA fighters who died in battles with the NKVD in 1946. This is reported by oko.press, according to UNN.

Details

The monument was destroyed by Grzegorz Braun, head of the Confederation of the Polish Crown party. On his page on the social network "X," he published a corresponding video.

This obelisk, which insults the memory of the victims of the Ukrainian genocide against Poles, should be dismantled using professional equipment, which should be delivered here immediately after documenting the crime of justifying Nazism and Banderaism - he said.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not leave the incident without attention.

Political fringe figures in Poland could think of nothing better than waging war on graves. At a time when a real war is taking place, posing an existential threat to both Ukraine and Poland. This is shameful and immoral behavior that can evoke nothing but shame and condemnation in any normal person - the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that official Kyiv expects the competent Polish authorities to provide a proper legal assessment of these actions, restore the damaged grave, as well as other Ukrainian sites of remembrance in Poland, and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ukraine consistently advocates the same principle on both sides of the border: Ukrainian sites of remembrance in Poland and Polish sites of remembrance in Ukraine must be protected. No one has the right to turn memory and respect for the dead into a circus show to achieve their political goals - the statement said.

Additionally

The monument stands in the village of Bialystok, in the Dolhobyczów commune (Hrubieszów County, Lublin Voivodeship), directly at the burial site of Ukrainians. In 2019, a stone engraved with the names of those killed was installed here.

It is also reported that this monument had previously been vandalized.

Recall

In Radom, eight men attacked three Ukrainians, who suffered head and facial injuries.