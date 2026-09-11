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A woman was stabbed to death in the entrance of a building in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

In Odesa, the body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the entrance of a multi-story building. Police are establishing the circumstances of her death and the legal classification.

A woman was stabbed to death in the entrance of a building in Odesa

In Odesa, the body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the entrance hall of an apartment building, UNN reports, citing the Odesa region police.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported that one of the building's residents discovered the body, which bore signs of violent death.

Police officers who arrived at the scene found the body of a 49-year-old woman with stab wounds. Law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene and establishing all the circumstances.

The issue of the legal classification and entering the information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations is being decided. 

At a railway station near Kyiv, the body of a 14-year-old boy was found23.07.26, 20:20 • 19264 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa