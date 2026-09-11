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Republicans in Dallas hinted at a presidential future for Vance - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Delegates in Dallas hinted at J.D. Vance's presidential future. He warned of the consequences of Democrats winning the 2026 elections.

Republicans in Dallas hinted at a presidential future for Vance - Politico

During breakfast in Dallas, where the Republican Party convention was being held, delegates greeted U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance with chants of "48," hinting at a presidential future. Politico writes about this, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

Delegates from key states where a fierce battle for voters’ support is unfolding greeted Vice President J.D. Vance with chants of "48" during a private breakfast in Dallas on Thursday

- the publication writes.

As the publication notes, Vance, continuing the theme President Donald Trump laid out on Wednesday, told those present that 2026 would be a year of a stark choice between sensible Republicans and the "crazy" people on the left. In his speech ahead of his appearance at the convention on Thursday evening, Vance warned those present that if Democrats regain control of Congress, they would repeal all the tax breaks and economic achievements Republicans had secured. Those present included Republican lawmakers, state party officials, and convention attendees from his home state of Ohio, as well as from Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Vance, who would become the 48th president of the United States if elected, received a warm reception, and talk of 2028 was clearly on the minds of Republican lawmakers and convention attendees, although the vice president did not mention the election race or his future plans even once. He also highlighted a number of Republican Party achievements benefiting working-class Americans.

Let us recall

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to pay every adult citizen of the country $5,000 if the Republican Party retains control of both chambers of Congress following the midterm elections in November.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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