The NBU sharply lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for October 1

As of Thursday, October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.68 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 44.86 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.72. UNN reports this, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.6819 hryvnias (-18 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.7166 hryvnias (-21 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6125 hryvnias (-6 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

banks are trading the dollar at 44.53–45.03 hryvnias, the euro at 50.59–51.26 hryvnias, and the zloty at 11.36–11.84 hryvnias;

on the interbank market, the rates are 44.65–44.69 hryvnias per dollar and 50.72–50.75 hryvnias per euro.

Reminder

According to the State Statistics Service, the average salary of a full-time employee at enterprises, institutions, and organizations in Ukraine in August 2026 was 31,892 hryvnias, which is 23.1% higher than in August 2025, but 1.1% lower than in July of this year.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year