The NBU sharply lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for October 1

$44.860.0550.930.05
ukenru
01:27 AM • 3590 views
Sweden plans to strike targets deep inside Russia in the event of an attack - the country's Air Force
11:54 PM • 15081 views
With nuclear threats, the Kremlin is trying to distract the world from Russia's failures in Ukraine — Rutte
September 30, 09:55 PM • 18475 views
Night attack on Kyiv: cafés and warehouse facilities were on fire
September 30, 09:26 PM • 15686 views
Russia attacked Odesa: city infrastructure damaged - CMA
September 30, 07:17 PM • 19331 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 60 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
September 30, 07:02 PM • 19263 views
A drone-developing startup linked to Trump’s sons aims to bring Ukrainian technology to the United States — media
September 30, 06:38 PM • 17716 views
Tomorrow, electricity outage schedules will be introduced in Ukraine — who will be disconnected and when
September 30, 05:01 PM • 31676 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operate
September 30, 03:43 PM • 22052 views
Emergency power outages were introduced in three regions due to Russian strikes
September 30, 03:41 PM • 27619 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1m/s
80%
759mm
Popular news
Lavrov's office said that the Vatican's envoy discussed the situation in Oleshky and visited prisoners of war in RussiaSeptember 30, 06:29 PM • 4256 views
U.S. court halted Christa Pike's execution just hours before it was due to take placeSeptember 30, 07:32 PM • 10052 views
The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the bill on unified social assistance for low-income familiesSeptember 30, 08:33 PM • 10700 views
Moldova records an airspace violation by a UAV for the third time in a daySeptember 30, 08:57 PM • 3488 views
The Prime Minister of Bulgaria called on the EU to engage more actively in dialogue with russia and criticized arms supplies to Kyiv11:23 PM • 5234 views
Publications
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideo04:00 AM • 1860 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 31680 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, half of the September hearings did not take placePhotoSeptember 30, 03:41 PM • 27624 views
Generators, wells, and mobile boiler houses: how Kyiv hospitals are preparing for winterSeptember 30, 01:07 PM • 41929 views
Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of FreyjaVideoSeptember 30, 12:46 PM • 46630 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Lithuania
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 35695 views
The "Sheva" beloved by the entire country — Zelenskyy emotionally congratulated Shevchenko on his anniversaryVideoSeptember 29, 07:04 PM • 55912 views
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideoSeptember 29, 05:12 PM • 60694 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideoSeptember 29, 01:55 PM • 63714 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 70503 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Fox News
Truth Social

The NBU sharply lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for October 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.6819 and the euro at UAH 50.7166. The zloty costs UAH 11.6125.

The NBU sharply lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for October 1

As of Thursday, October 1, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.68 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 44.86 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.72. UNN reports this, citing data from the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.6819 hryvnias (-18 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.7166 hryvnias (-21 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.6125 hryvnias (-6 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

  • banks are trading the dollar at 44.53–45.03 hryvnias, the euro at 50.59–51.26 hryvnias, and the zloty at 11.36–11.84 hryvnias;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 44.65–44.69 hryvnias per dollar and 50.72–50.75 hryvnias per euro.

      Reminder

      According to the State Statistics Service, the average salary of a full-time employee at enterprises, institutions, and organizations in Ukraine in August 2026 was 31,892 hryvnias, which is 23.1% higher than in August 2025, but 1.1% lower than in July of this year.

      The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase the minimum wage by 900 hryvnias next year15.09.26, 17:18 • 19440 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine