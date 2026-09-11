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Vučić said he would resign by the end of September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he would resign on September 25 or 26 after returning from New York. He plans to take part in the campaign ahead of the October 25 elections.

Vučić said he would resign by the end of September

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said at a press conference that he would resign by the end of September in order to be able to participate in the election campaign ahead of the October 25 elections. This is reported by N1, writes UNN.

Details

Answering journalists’ questions, Vučić said that he would leave office after returning from the United States.

"I will resign immediately after returning from New York. It will be September 25 or 26, period," he said.

Vučić said that the press conference convened to announce increases in state salaries and pensions was not part of the election campaign. "There are no promises here; this is what will happen tomorrow. I have already said this before," he said.

Vučić promised to increase pensions and civil servants’ salaries starting December 1, as well as to make one-time payments to pensioners and all adult citizens.

Recall

On September 9, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić dissolved parliament and called early elections to the National Assembly for October 25.

Serbia’s ruling populists propose that President Vučić become prime minister after the election05.09.26, 15:43 • 8114 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
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