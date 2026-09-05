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Serbia’s ruling populists propose that President Vučić become prime minister after the election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

Serbia’s ruling party has nominated Aleksandar Vučić for the post of prime minister after the parliamentary elections expected on October 25. The vote will take place amid prolonged protests and political tensions.

Serbia’s ruling populists propose that President Vučić become prime minister after the election

On Saturday, Serbia’s ruling party officially proposed President Aleksandar Vučić as a candidate for prime minister should it win the upcoming parliamentary elections. The elections are seen as a serious test for the populists after more than a year of street protests, reports UNN.

Vučić has not yet formally dissolved parliament or set a date for the vote, which is expected to take place on October 25.

The elections will take place nearly two years after a canopy collapsed at a railway station in northern Serbia, killing 16 people; the tragedy sparked demonstrations by young people, who blamed corruption and government incompetence for what happened. The vote will be held amid heightened political tensions, as the populists seek to retain power despite widespread public discontent.

On Saturday, a mass march by opponents of the government took place in the city of Niš, where a party gathering of Vučić’s supporters was being held. Police surrounded the National Theatre to prevent protesters from reaching the venue.

Protests in Serbia continue despite Vucic's statement about his future resignation28.06.26, 21:22 • 10429 views

Vučić told party officials that he would call elections in the coming days. He said that afterward he would resign as president in order to officially take part in the election campaign. According to him, the presidential election will be held later.

The demonstrations, which lasted more than a year and at times drew hundreds of thousands of participants, weakened Vučić’s position more than at any time during his 14 years in power. Protesters demanded that those responsible for the collapse of the concrete canopy in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, be held accountable and called for an end to the corruption they believed had caused the poor-quality renovation.

Vučić took a hard line toward the protesters, while the government faced international criticism over the use of force by police and the arbitrary detention of participants in the demonstrations. He repeatedly—and without evidence—accused the students and lecturers at Serbian universities who were behind the protests of seeking to "destroy the state."

On Saturday, Serbia’s president repeated similar accusations, claiming that the protests had been organized by unnamed foreign forces. "This evil," Vučić said, "does not come from within; it comes from outside."

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In addition

The SNS (Serbian Progressive Party) will face an electoral list supported by students; it is expected to include university lecturers and experts, although their names have not yet been disclosed. Right-wing and center-left opposition parties, as well as a number of smaller associations, will also take part in the elections. Earlier this week, a group of students said they were among at least 14 people who had fallen victim to spyware this year; the Serbian organization Share Foundation called it the largest such incident to date. The Serbian authorities rejected these reports.

Serbia officially seeks to join the European Union, but the process has stalled under Vučić because of democratic backsliding, including irregularities during previous elections. Vučić has refused to join EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and maintains close relations with China.

Antonina Tumanova

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