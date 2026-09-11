UKRNAFTA filling stations will suspend operations during the "yellow" and "red" alert levels

The UKRNAFTA gas station network stated that, due to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, it is suspending operations during yellow- or red-level air raid alerts, reports UNN.

Due to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including UKRNAFTA filling stations, we urge everyone to strictly follow safety rules during an air raid alert. Carefully monitor air raid alert signals. During a yellow- or red-level air raid alert, UKRNAFTA filling stations suspend operations - the statement said.

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The network urged customers to follow employees’ instructions and immediately leave the premises, as well as not to leave vehicles in parking lots or elsewhere on the filling station property.

After refueling or making a purchase, do not linger on the premises. If possible, drop off passengers outside the filling station’s grounds. Following these simple rules helps reduce risks and save lives and health. Take care of yourselves and heed air raid alert signals - UKRNAFTA said in summary.

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