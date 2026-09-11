Germany’s interior ministers are discussing how to restrict the access of the as-yet-unformed government of the "Alternative for Germany" in Saxony-Anhalt to sensitive information held by law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Bild reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, this was the subject of a closed video conference involving the heads of the interior ministries of all 16 federal states and the federal interior minister.

The main concerns are related to the possible control of the "Alternative for Germany" over the state Office for the Protection of the Constitution. If a government is formed, the party will gain control over Saxony-Anhalt’s Interior Ministry, which oversees approximately 6,500 police officers and 123 intelligence officers. Information about operations related to Russia and right-wing extremism is causing particular concern.

The publication learned that several measures are being discussed: restricting the automatic exchange of intelligence data with Saxony-Anhalt, reducing the state’s access to the Nadis database, which stores intelligence data on individuals, organizations, and cases, as well as abandoning the principle of unanimity at the conference of interior ministers. In the latter case, 13 of the 16 votes may be sufficient to adopt decisions.

According to sources cited by the publication, the Federal Ministry of the Interior has already examined the legal possibilities for such restrictions. However, there is no unity among the federal states: Hamburg, Thuringia, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Bavaria support a tough approach, while others fear that reducing the exchange of information would, in itself, weaken security.

The new Landtag of Saxony-Anhalt will convene on October 6.

To remind you

The far-right "Alternative for Germany" party achieved a historic victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — Tusk